Travis Head was part of the Australian team which won the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. In the final match held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat, the left-hander played a crucial run in the side's title win. Travis Head's upcoming task will be against Team India yet again as he will be one of the batting mainstays of the Australia

Travis Head with his family (Pic: Instagram/travishead34)

Listen to this article Travis Head and his wife Jess are blessed with a second child x 00:00

Australis's gritty and swashbuckling batsman Travis Head and his wife Jess have been blessed with a second child. They have named the baby boy as "Harrison George Head."

Travis Head took to his official social media to make the announcement of his newborn baby. "Welcome to the world Harrison George Head. 💙", read the post. Taking to Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JESSICA DAVIES (@jess_head)

In the year 2022, the couple was blessed with a baby girl named Milla Paige Head.

In the run chase of 241 runs, opening the innings Travis Head smashed a match-winning century in 120 balls. His 120-ball knock ended with a score of 137 runs which was laced with 15 fours and 4 sixes.

The veteran was also part of the Australian side which defeated Team India in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023. Travis Head played glorious knocks of 163 and 18 runs in both innings, respectively. Following his contribution, he was honoured by the "Player of the Match" award.

Travis Head has not participated in the ongoing ODI series between Australia and Pakistan. Currently, the "Aussies" are leading the three-match ODI series by 1-0 against the "Green Shirts."

Travis Head's upcoming task will be against Team India yet again as he will be one of the mainstays of the Australian batting lineup for the iconic "Border-Gavaskar Trophy." This time it will be a five-match Test series between the cricketing giants.