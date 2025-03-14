'Trendsetter' Virat Kohli’s dapper new haircut breaks the Internet

The new hairstyle features a clean razor fade with the sides and back trimmed close to the skin, seamlessly blending into his voluminous top

Photo: X

Virat Kohli has once again set social media abuzz, this time with a fresh and stylish haircut just in time for Holi 2025. The former India captain, known for his impeccable fashion sense, debuted his sharp new look on Thursday, leaving fans in awe.

Renowned celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to Instagram to unveil Kohli’s latest makeover, captioning the post, "The GOAT energy! Fresh snip for one and only Virat Kohli... looking razor sharp!"

The new hairstyle features a clean razor fade with the sides and back trimmed close to the skin, seamlessly blending into his voluminous top. Complementing the fresh cut, Kohli maintained his signature mustache and well-groomed beard, further enhancing his sharp jawline.

As expected, the cricketer’s new look has once again set grooming goals for men, reaffirming his status not just as a cricket icon but also as a trendsetter. Fans flooded the comments section with admiration, calling him 'the most handsome person' and 'King Kohli'.

A fan from Pakistan expressed their love, writing, 'King Kohli, love from Pakistan', while another admirer gushed, 'He doesn’t have an aura. He is aura himself'. Some even compared his charisma to Bollywood actors, stating, 'King Kohli eats 100x >>>> Bollywood actors'. The post was further filled with fire emojis, showcasing the excitement surrounding his stylish transformation.

This isn’t the first time Kohli has wowed fans with a fresh haircut. Before IPL 2024, he sported a modern mullet, also crafted by Aalim Hakim, which received widespread praise for its bold style. Similarly, in August 2022, ahead of the Asia Cup, and on his 35th birthday in November 2023, he opted for trendy hairstyles that quickly became fan favourites.