Breaking News
Mumbai court cautions Abu Azmi to exercise restraint during interviews
Woman held for 'honey-trapping' 74-year-old Delhi businessman
Akola Police return over 200 lost or stolen mobile phones to their owners
Nashik cops search for absconding accused, find lawyer's tip-off false
WAVES 2025 Global Summit to be held in Mumbai in May: CM
shot-button
Holi Holi
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Trendsetter Virat Kohlis dapper new haircut breaks the Internet

'Trendsetter' Virat Kohli’s dapper new haircut breaks the Internet

Updated on: 14 March,2025 06:35 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The new hairstyle features a clean razor fade with the sides and back trimmed close to the skin, seamlessly blending into his voluminous top

'Trendsetter' Virat Kohli’s dapper new haircut breaks the Internet

Photo: X

Listen to this article
'Trendsetter' Virat Kohli’s dapper new haircut breaks the Internet
x
00:00

Virat Kohli has once again set social media abuzz, this time with a fresh and stylish haircut just in time for Holi 2025. The former India captain, known for his impeccable fashion sense, debuted his sharp new look on Thursday, leaving fans in awe.


Renowned celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to Instagram to unveil Kohli’s latest makeover, captioning the post, "The GOAT energy! Fresh snip for one and only Virat Kohli... looking razor sharp!"


The new hairstyle features a clean razor fade with the sides and back trimmed close to the skin, seamlessly blending into his voluminous top. Complementing the fresh cut, Kohli maintained his signature mustache and well-groomed beard, further enhancing his sharp jawline.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aalim Hakim (@aalimhakim)

As expected, the cricketer’s new look has once again set grooming goals for men, reaffirming his status not just as a cricket icon but also as a trendsetter. Fans flooded the comments section with admiration, calling him 'the most handsome person' and 'King Kohli'.

A fan from Pakistan expressed their love, writing, 'King Kohli, love from Pakistan', while another admirer gushed, 'He doesn’t have an aura. He is aura himself'. Some even compared his charisma to Bollywood actors, stating, 'King Kohli eats 100x >>>> Bollywood actors'. The post was further filled with fire emojis, showcasing the excitement surrounding his stylish transformation.

This isn’t the first time Kohli has wowed fans with a fresh haircut. Before IPL 2024, he sported a modern mullet, also crafted by Aalim Hakim, which received widespread praise for its bold style. Similarly, in August 2022, ahead of the Asia Cup, and on his 35th birthday in November 2023, he opted for trendy hairstyles that quickly became fan favourites.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

virat kohli cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK