Trent Rockets pick Harmanpreet Kaur; Smriti Mandhana retained by Southern Brave

Updated on: 25 March,2023 08:09 AM IST  |  London
PTI |

While Harmanpreet was signed by Trent Rockets at The Hundred draft held on Thursday, Mandhana was retained by Southern Brave

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana


India women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur will play for Trent Rockets while her deputy Smriti Mandhana will turn out for Southern Brave in this year’s The Hundred cricket tournament.


While Harmanpreet was signed by Trent Rockets at The Hundred draft held on Thursday, Mandhana was retained by Southern Brave.



Also read: WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur match-winning knock came without practice!


A total of 64 positions—men and women—were filled up in Thursday’s The Hundred draft. The women’s draft was held for the first time.

