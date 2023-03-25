Trent Rockets pick Harmanpreet Kaur; Smriti Mandhana retained by Southern Brave

While Harmanpreet was signed by Trent Rockets at The Hundred draft held on Thursday, Mandhana was retained by Southern Brave

India women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur will play for Trent Rockets while her deputy Smriti Mandhana will turn out for Southern Brave in this year’s The Hundred cricket tournament.

A total of 64 positions—men and women—were filled up in Thursday’s The Hundred draft. The women’s draft was held for the first time.

