U-19 Women's World Cup victors honoured

Victorious Team India pose with the High Commission of India officials in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. PIC/BCCI

The High Commission of India in Malaysia has hosted the U-19 women’s team after their second successive U-19 T20 World Cup triumph. India women successfully defended their U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup after a dominant nine-wicket win over first-time finalist South Africa. Moreover, they also became the first side to win the title without losing any game.

“The High Commission of India, Malaysia hosted #TeamIndia following the team’s memorable #U19WorldCup triumph,” BCCI Women shared the photo of Indian U-19 women from India High Commission on X. Defending champions India enjoyed an unbeaten campaign, winning all their group-stage matches against West Indies, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. They continued their momentum in the Super Six, overcoming Bangladesh and Scotland. With a spot in the final at stake, India delivered a commanding performance against England, extending their winning streak to six games.

Following India’s victory, the High Commission of India congratulated the team for their victorious campaign. “Kudos to India’s U19 Women’s Cricket Team- The World Champions for the Second Consecutive Time. @hcikl congratulates India’s U19 Women’s Cricket Team for their remarkable win in the ICC #U19WorldCup Final in Malaysia,” it posted on X. A team from the High Commission of India with the High Commissioner to Malaysia BN Reddy cheered the Indian Women’s team as they sailed through to a victory and retained the U-19 World Cup.

Trisha, Kamalini, Aayushi, Vaishnavi in Team of the Tournament

Newly crowned champions India dominated the ICC’s Team of the Tournament for the just-concluded Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup with four players from the country, including the swashbuckling G Trisha, finding a place in the line-up. The hard-hitting Trisha, who was named Player of the Tournament, her opening partner G Kamalini along with left-arm spin pair of Vaishnavi Sharma and Ayushi Shukla made it to the team, the ICC said in a statement.

Trisha was also the top run-getter in the tournament, making 309 runs with a hundred against Scotland, the first-ever three-digit score in the showpiece.

Kamalini gave solid support to Trisha at the pole position, making 143 runs. Aayushi took 14 wickets in the tournament and she grabbed two for nine against SA in the final. Vaishnavi, who bagged 17 wickets, recorded a sensational 5-5 against Malaysia including a hat-trick.

