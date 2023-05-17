Last year, India’s batting great Sunil Gavaskar had said: “The last time I got really excited seeing an Indian player, [it] was Sachin Tendulkar. And after that, I am excited to see Umran Malik”

Umran Malik

Listen to this article Will Umran Malik make a comeback for Sunrisers against table-toppers Gujarat? x 00:00

Umran Malik is touted as India’s future pace star. Legends around the world have sung hosannas on him, but he hasn’t found a place in the struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad team.

The Jammu and Kashmir-based fast bowler, who clocked 157 kmph in the IPL last year, has played only seven matches (five wickets at an economy rate of 10.35) this season. “We have to play each game to win. So, it is strictly on the fact that the form of the player is something that we look at,” SRH head coach Brian Lara said about Malik’s omission since April 29.

When Gujarat Titans assistant coach Mithun Manhas, who was Malik’s coach at J&K, was asked about how the Gujarat Titans backed Yash Dayal and how important it was to back young players like Malik, he avoided naming the player and said philosophically: “A player is a direct product of the environment. You’ve got to nurture [him]. It’s like a flower. If there’s something with a flower, you don’t pluck it and throw it away. You’ve got to nurture it and see how things work around it.”

Also Read: IPL 2023 Points Table: GT become first team to reach playoffs, SRH crash out of last-four

Last year, India’s batting great Sunil Gavaskar had said: “The last time I got really excited seeing an Indian player, [it] was Sachin Tendulkar. And after that, I am excited to see Umran Malik.”

Will Sunrisers play the paceman in their remaining two matches? Only time will tell.