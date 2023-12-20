Uncapped Sameer Rizvi’s Rs 8.40cr windfall brings smile on face of ailing father

“Sameer is quite thrilled that he can finally have a meeting with (MS) Dhoni bhai from close quarters and share space with him,” a delighted Akhtar told from Meerut

Sameer Rizvi

Sameer Rizvi and his uncle Tankeeb Akhtar were choked with emotion as Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals engaged in an intense bidding war for the 20-year-old Uttar Pradesh batter on Tuesday.

The paddle final settled at a whopping Rs 8.40 crore with Rizvi going to CSK.

The roseate moment came after massive struggles for the Rizvi household as his father Haseen has not been able to work owing to poor health. Now the physically fragile yet proud dad can afford to smile. After all, the son will be able to afford best medical treatment for his father. “We were expecting Sameer to get picked by some team in the auction. But we never expected for this big money or CSK to bid for him.”

Now, the Rizvis are looking ahead to a brighter future. “Sameer has a lot of ambitions—a good house, proper treatment of his father and a lot of things like that. Allah dua kare, he can meet all of that,” said Akhtar.

“Sameer is quite thrilled that he can finally have a meeting with (MS) Dhoni bhai from close quarters and share space with him,” a delighted Akhtar told from Meerut.

Rizvi too shared his excitement about the chance to play for CSK, but admitted that he was nervous when his name came up in the auction. “I noticed that 4-5 players before me went unsold. I was nervous at that time. I am very excited, yet nervous about the prospect of meeting Dhoni,” Rizvi told Jio Cinema.

