Vijay Hazare Trophy: Bhosle, Tambe's knocks in vain as Kerala secures win over Maharashtra by 153 runs

Updated on: 10 December,2023 07:15 AM IST  |  Rajkot
PTI |

Top

Hundreds by openers Krishna Prasad (144 off 137 balls) and Rohan Kunnummal (120 off 95 balls) powered Kerala to a 153-run win over Maharashtra and into the quarter-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Saturday

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Bhosle, Tambe's knocks in vain as Kerala secures win over Maharashtra by 153 runs
Hundreds by openers Krishna Prasad (144 off 137 balls) and Rohan Kunnummal (120 off 95 balls) powered Kerala to a 153-run win over Maharashtra and into the quarter-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Saturday.


Prasad and Rohan stitched together 218 runs for the first wicket as Kerala posted a mammoth 383 for 4 in 50 overs. Openers Om Bhosale (78 off 71 balls) and Kaushal Tambe (50 off 52 balls) helped Maharashtra make a bright start to their chase. They added 139 runs for the opening wicket from 20.2 overs. 


