Hundreds by openers Krishna Prasad (144 off 137 balls) and Rohan Kunnummal (120 off 95 balls) powered Kerala to a 153-run win over Maharashtra and into the quarter-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Saturday

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Vijay Hazare Trophy: Bhosle, Tambe's knocks in vain as Kerala secures win over Maharashtra by 153 runs x 00:00

Hundreds by openers Krishna Prasad (144 off 137 balls) and Rohan Kunnummal (120 off 95 balls) powered Kerala to a 153-run win over Maharashtra and into the quarter-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Saturday.

Also Read: Indian women’s team lose to England again

ADVERTISEMENT

Prasad and Rohan stitched together 218 runs for the first wicket as Kerala posted a mammoth 383 for 4 in 50 overs. Openers Om Bhosale (78 off 71 balls) and Kaushal Tambe (50 off 52 balls) helped Maharashtra make a bright start to their chase. They added 139 runs for the opening wicket from 20.2 overs.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever