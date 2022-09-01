Virat Kohli equals Rohit Sharma's record of most T20I half-centuries

Kohli achieved this feat on wednesday's Asia Cup match against Hong Kong. The ex-India skipper saw his side over the line with an unbeaten 59 off 44 balls, equalling Sharma's 31 T20I half-centuries in this format of the game

Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Asia Cup match between India and Hong Kong. Pic/ AFP

Virat Kohli scored his 31st half-century on Wednesday, equalling the record with Rohit Sharma for scoring the most 50-plus scores in T20Is. The former India captain achieved this feat during India's Group A tie against Hong Kong in Dubai in the ongoing 2022 edition of the tournament.

Kohli found much-needed form in the match, scoring an unbeaten 59 of 44 deliveries with the help of a boundary and three towering sixes. he looked scratchy, to begin with, but found the middle of the bat in the later stages of the innings. He now has 31 half-centuries in 94 innings from 101 matches. His highest score was 94* which came against West Indies in December 2019.

The 33-year-old is now tied with Rohit Sharma who also has 31 half-centuries in 126 innings from 134 matches along with four centuries. Babar Azam, David Warner, Martin Guptill, and Paul Stirling are the only players with more than 20 scores of fifty or more in T20Is. No other batter has more than 30 such scores.

Virat also recently became the first Indian player to represent India in 100 matches across the three formats, he joined Ross Taylor to become the second player ever to do so. In his 100th T20I match against Pakistan, Virat scored 35 of 34 calls before getting out.

