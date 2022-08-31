Breaking News
Asia Cup 2022: India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs, secure Super 4 spot

Updated on: 31 August,2022 11:01 PM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Defending champions India defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs in their Asia Cup match here on Wednesday, registering their second successive win in the continental tournament

Indian batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the Asia Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE. Photo/PTI


Defending champions India defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs in their Asia Cup match here on Wednesday, registering their second successive win in the continental tournament. Sent into bat at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India scored 192 for two with Virat Kohli (59 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (68 not out) being the team's main contributors.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong’s Ehsan hopes to shine on for newborn son


In reply, Hong Kong were stopped at 152 for five in their allotted 20 overs as India entered the Super 4 stage of the tournament. After a sedate start when opener KL Rahul struggled to score freely, India upped the ante in the back-10, with Suryakumar going after the attack in the company of a fluent Kohli. Entering the final over on 42, Suryakumar smashed Haroon Arshad for four sixes from five balls, helping India amass 26 runs. He got to his fifty in just 22 balls.

India won their tournament opener against Pakistan by five wickets.


Brief scores:
India: 192/2 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 59 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 68 not out).
Hong Kong: 152/5 in 20 overs (Babar Hayat 41; Ravindra Jadeja 1/15).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

