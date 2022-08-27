Breaking News
Haryana: 6 members of family found dead at home
Pilot of prominent airline fails drug test; DGCA removes him from flight duty
Mumbai reports 679 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths
Maharashtra reports 1,846 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Maharashtra govt announces toll waiver on some road stretches for Ganeshotsav
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Virat Kohli needs to score not only for India but for himself Sourav Ganguly

Virat Kohli needs to score not only for India, but for himself: Sourav Ganguly

Updated on: 27 August,2022 07:25 AM IST  |  Kolkata
PTI |

Top

“He needs to score runs not only for India, but for himself. Hopefully, it will be a good season for him. We all are confident that he’ll come back,” Ganguly said during an interaction

Virat Kohli needs to score not only for India, but for himself: Sourav Ganguly

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli. Pics/AFP


BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday said struggling batting maestro Virat Kohli needs to score runs not only for India but “for himself” too. In the Asia Cup starting here on Saturday, Kohli will resume the quest to score his first international hundred since 2019, having failed in all his previous attempts. “He needs to score runs not only for India, but for himself. Hopefully, it will be a good season for him. We all are confident that he’ll come back,” Ganguly said during an interaction.


Kohli’s last international century came during the pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in 2019.  “I’m sure like all of us are waiting for him to get that hundred, he’s working for it as well,” Ganguly said. “The chances of getting a hundred in a T20 is less because of the time. But, hopefully, this will be a big season for Kohli.”

Also Read: Rohit Sharma should be given more time for better results: Sourav Ganguly

The 33-year-old former India captain, who was last seen in action in England in June-July, is back after a one-month break that saw him skip two white-ball series in the West Indies and Zimbabwe. Kohli’s highest score in his last five matches has been 20 in India’s loss to England in the rescheduled fifth Test at Birmingham.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Did you know you can turn your gym-wear into a formal attire?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
sourav ganguly virat kohli board of control for cricket in india cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK