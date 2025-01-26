Virat Kohli teams up with ex-India batting coach to regain form before Ranji return: WATCH

Kohli, who last played in the prestigious domestic tournament in 2013, is set to feature in Delhi's upcoming clash against Railways, beginning on January 30

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli is rigorously training in the nets as he gears up for his long-awaited return to Ranji Trophy action, representing Delhi.

Kohli, who last played in the prestigious domestic tournament in 2013, is set to feature in Delhi's upcoming clash against Railways, beginning on January 30. The batter had missed Delhi’s previous encounter against Saurashtra, a match that ended in a dismal defeat for his side, with Saurashtra securing victory by 10 wickets in just two days.

Kohli was recently spotted practicing in Mumbai under the guidance of former India batter Sanjay Bangar. A viral video circulating online shows the two engaging in an animated discussion, with Bangar also providing throwdowns to the seasoned cricketer. Kohli’s return to Delhi’s squad will see him team up with India teammate Rishabh Pant, adding star power to the team as they face the Railways.

The Indian cricket setup has witnessed significant changes following the team's collective failure in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, where they suffered a 1-3 series loss. In light of this, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a new policy aimed at streamlining player management. The policy addresses various aspects, including restrictions on family involvement during away tours, now limited to just 14 days, and an emphasis on playing domestic cricket.

Kohli’s recent performances have been under scrutiny, with the batter enduring a challenging run in international cricket. During the Border-Gavaskar series, he managed only 190 runs across 10 innings. His overall statistics for 2022 paint a grim picture: Kohli accumulated 655 runs in 23 matches and 32 innings across formats, averaging just 21.83. While he did register a century and two fifties, his highest score was an unbeaten 100.

The decline in Kohli’s Test form has been noticeable since the beginning of 2020. Over the past 39 Test matches, he has scored 2,028 runs at an average of 30.72, with just three centuries and nine fifties. His highest score during this period remains 186. The ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle also reflected his dip in form, as he amassed 751 runs in 14 matches at an average of 32.65, including two centuries and three fifties, with a top score of 121.

Last year, Kohli’s Test performances continued to disappoint, with the batter scoring only 417 runs in 10 matches at an average of 24.52, including a solitary century and one fifty.