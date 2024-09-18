Bangladesh, sitting fourth in the WTC table with 45.83 percent following three wins in six Tests, will be keen to improve their standing and challenge the top teams

Virat Kohli. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article 'Virat Kohli will score a lot of runs in upcoming WTC cycle': Suresh Raina x 00:00

As the Indian men's team gears up for a crucial season ahead in the World Test Championship (WTC), former cricketer Suresh Raina has made a bold prediction about Virat Kohli’s performance. Kohli is set to return to red-ball cricket after a nine-month hiatus and Raina believes that the star batter will amass a significant number of runs in the 10 Test matches that India will play in the next few months.

ADVERTISEMENT

India commence their WTC 2023–25 campaign with a two-Test series against Bangladesh, beginning on Thursday at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This series is the first in the challenging season that includes three more home Tests against New Zealand and a five-match series in Australia.

Kohli, who last played a Test in January 2024 during a series against South Africa, missed the subsequent red-ball series against England due to the birth of his son. During his absence, India, under captain Rohit Sharma, clinched a 4-1 victory over England.

Raina, reflecting on Kohli’s return, expressed high expectations. "Rohit is a fantastic captain and he proved it when the Indian team lifted the T2O World Cup Trophy. But the focus will be on Virat Kohli's return to Red-ball cricket. He loves Test matches and gives a lot of respect to them. Leading to the WTC, India will play around 10 matches and I believe Virat will score a hell of runs in this Test cycle," Raina told IANS.

Also Read: Akash Deep receives gift from Virat Kohli ahead of Bangladesh Tests

Raina also emphasized Kohli’s resilience under pressure, noting his recent performances in the T20 World Cup. “Virat thrives under pressure, and this whole Test season will see him at the centre of action. Bangladesh has strong pacers, but Kohli has shown his prowess against bowlers like Haris Rauf. Challenges boost him, and I expect him to shine,” Raina added.

The Indian team, currently leading the WTC standings with a 68.52 percent rating after six wins in nine matches, aims to solidify their position. They finished as runners-up in the last two WTC editions, losing to New Zealand and Australia in the finals. A strong performance in the upcoming series will be crucial as they face New Zealand and Australia later in the season.

Bangladesh, sitting fourth in the WTC table with 45.83 percent following three wins in six Tests, will be keen to improve their standing and challenge the top teams.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever