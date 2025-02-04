Breaking News
'Virat, Rohit’s form key to India's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign': Suresh Raina

Updated on: 04 February,2025 02:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports’ special show Game Plan for the India vs England ODI series, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina shared his thoughts on the upcoming series.


Speaking on his expectations from Rohit Sharma, Raina said, "I think Rohit should play aggressively. You saw how he batted in the ODI World Cup—he was attacking even in the final. So, I believe his approach will remain the same. The key question is who will open alongside him—will it be Shubman? I remember, whenever they play together, they maintain an aggressive intent."


Speaking about Rohit Sharma as a captain, Raina mentioned, "Rohit Sharma is an attacking captain. The way he utilizes his bowlers is commendable—bringing in Mohammad Shami at crucial moments and relying on spinners strategically. When Rohit scores runs, it also reflects in his captaincy. This could be his last ICC trophy as captain, and if he wins, he will become the first Indian player to win four ICC trophies. He has already won the T20 World Cup, and securing the Champions Trophy would be a remarkable achievement. He will be motivated to make it happen, but scoring runs will be crucial for him."


Speaking on how crucial Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s form will be for the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, Raina said, "Rohit Sharma's strike rate has improved significantly after the ODI World Cup in 2023. Since then, he has scored runs at a strike rate of 119-120, making him one of India's best ODI batsmen. For Rohit and Virat, I would say that when you have a strong record of past performances, it gives you a lot of confidence. They complement each other well, and both have the skill to score big runs. If they perform well, India's ICC Men’s Champions Trophy campaign will benefit immensely."

Speaking on Virat Kohli, Raina said, "When it comes to white-ball cricket, Virat knows how to switch on and switch off. He has scored the most runs against England, so his energy will be at a different level automatically. The three ODIs will be played in Nagpur, Ahmedabad, and Cuttack—all of which are high-scoring venues."

Speaking about the spin department and team combination, Raina said, "I think Jadeja will definitely play because of his effectiveness in ODIs. Kuldeep has not played a match since his injury, but we also have Axar Patel, who has been consistently performing well. The pitches in Dubai will offer some seam movement, but spin will also play a role. That’s why Kuldeep, Axar, and Jadeja need to be in top form. Rohit's choice of team combination will be crucial."

India vs England rohit sharma cricket news sports sports news

