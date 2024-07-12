In the course of a career that had 121 Test matches and lasted until 1993 scoring 8540 runs, Vivian Richards distinguished himself as one of the most feared and productive batsmen of all time

Vivian Richards. Picture Courtesy/Lord's Cricket Ground Twitter account

Listen to this article Vivian Richards poses with his portrait at Lord's during England vs West Indies first Test x 00:00

World Cup-winning cricketer Vivian Richards was spotted at the Lord's Stadium on Thursday during the second day of the first Test between England and the West Indies.

Lord's Cricket Ground took to social media and shared a picture of the legendary West Indian cricketer with the following caption:

"A pleasure to welcome you back to Lord's, @ivivianrichards," Lord's Cricket Ground wrote on X.

Richards posed with his portrait at the Lord's Cricket Stadium.

Richards began his Test (international) match career for the West Indies team at age 22 in 1974. In the course of a career that had 121 Test matches and lasted until 1993 scoring 8540 runs, he distinguished himself as one of the most feared and productive batsmen of all time.

Right-arm seamer James Anderson is playing his final international game as England take on the West Indies in the series opener from July 10. With 701 wickets in 187 Test matches, Anderson currently stands third among the highest wicket-takers in the longest format and is the first among all fast bowlers.

Anderson made his debut in the Test format against Zimbabwe at The Lord's in 2003, and he will bid farewell to fans as a player at the same venue. His 6/17 against Pakistan in the first Test in 2010 at Trent Bridge still echoes the prowess of his remarkable career.

Anderson has also taken 269 wickets in 194 ODIs for England and 18 wickets in 19 T20Is.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and elected to field first. West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals and never really got a breather. Mikyle Louis (27 in 58 balls), Kavem Hodge (24 in 48 balls) and Alick Athanaze (23 in 56 balls) did the bulk of scoring as Windies was skittled out for 121 runs in 41.4 overs.

In their first innings, England gained a 250-run lead and they were bundled out for 371 runs, with half-centuries coming from Zak Crawley (76 in 89 balls), debutant wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith (70 in 119 balls), Joe Root (68 in 114 balls), Ollie Pope (57 in 74 balls) and Harry Brook (50 in 64 balls).

Jayden Seales (4/77) was the pick of the bowlers for the West Indies. Jason Holder and Gudakesh Motie also took two wickets.

