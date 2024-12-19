The grand show on January 19 will witness an unparalleled gathering of Mumbai’s domestic and international cricket legends—past and present

MCA President Ajinkya Naik (centre) / Pic: PTI

Listen to this article Wankhede at 50: Mumbai’s cricketing jewel gets ready for its grandest anniversary x 00:00

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is set to host grand celebrations as the iconic Wankhede Stadium, the pride of Mumbai, commemorates its 50th anniversary next month. MCA President Shri Ajinkya Naik announced today that the festivities will get underway on January 12, 2025, culminating in a grand spectacle on January 19, 2025, at the historic stadium. The grand show on January 19 will witness an unparalleled gathering of Mumbai’s domestic and international cricket legends—past and present. The event will also feature mesmerizing performances by renowned artists Avadhoot Gupte and Ajay-Atul, capped by a breathtaking laser show.

ADVERTISEMENT

VIDEO: "We all are excited for the celebration; we have invited many former and current India players. On January 12, we'll host a special cricket match between common will chancellor generals and bureaucrats from Mumbai where MCA officials will play against them. We will have a… pic.twitter.com/0jUM0odZ8F — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 19, 2024

At the press conference attended by MCA office-bearers and Apex Council Members, a special 50th-anniversary logo was unveiled to mark the occasion. MCA President Ajinkya Naik further revealed plans to release a commemorative postal stamp and coffee table book on January 19 honouring Wankhede Stadium’s rich legacy, which has been graced by cricketing legends such as Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, among other such decorated stalwarts. MCA will also felicitate the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, and, Shri Ashish Shelar the former MCA President & newly appointed cabinet minister in the Maharashtra government, on January 19.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Ajinkya Naik said: "The Wankhede Stadium is a national pride, and its 50th anniversary is a historic milestone for us. This stadium has been the backdrop to countless unforgettable moments for players and fans alike. Through a week-long celebration and a mega evening event, we aim to honour its rich cricketing history and glorious journey. At MCA, we take immense pride in celebrating cricket’s legacy and look forward to bringing the entire cricketing community together for this landmark event.”

Also Read: ‘Maidan’ win for Ajinkya Naik

Built in 1974, Wankhede Stadium stands as one of the world’s most iconic cricketing venues, having witnessed monumental moments in cricket history. From Sachin Tendulkar’s final international match in 2013 to India’s historic 2011 ODI World Cup triumph, the stadium has been home to countless memories.

Speaking at the press conference, Shri. Abhay Hadap, Secretary, MCA, added: “Wankhede Stadium holds a special place in the hearts of cricket fans. The 50th-anniversary celebrations are a momentous occasion for MCA as well as the entire cricketing fraternity, and I warmly invite all Mumbaikars to join in the celebrations.”

Also Read: Virat Kohli's meltdown at Melbourne airport over media intrusion: Report

As part of the celebration week, MCA will conduct a cricket match between MCA officials and Consul Generals, bureaucrats on January 12. They will also organise a special lunch for the groundsmen of MCA’s clubs and grounds on January 15, celebrating the contributions and commitment of Mumbai cricket’s unsung heroes.

Tickets for the grand show on January 19, 2025 will be available on District by Zomato and Insider.in, going live from 4 PM (IST) today. Starting at ₹300, tickets will offer fans an opportunity to be part of the historic celebration and witness an exciting evening.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever