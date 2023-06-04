Warner looking good in nets, says Khawaja

Warner, 36, had endured a difficult tour of India earlier this year, and even though the Delhi Capitals skipper showed attacking intent while amassing 516 runs from 14 matches in the IPL, he will have his task cut out in the seaming English conditions

Warner at the Beckenham nets on Thursday; (right) Usman Khawaja

Australian batting stalwart Usman Khawaja believes fellow opener David Warner is probably at his best as he prepares for the tough English summer, which includes the World Test Championship final against India and the Ashes.

Warner, 36, had endured a difficult tour of India earlier this year, and even though the Delhi Capitals skipper showed attacking intent while amassing 516 runs from 14 matches in the IPL, he will have his task cut out in the seaming English conditions.

However, Warner received a big endorsement from Khawaja, who said the stalwart was “looking good” for the challenges ahead. “I have seen him [Warner] bat in the last couple of days and, I don’t want to jinx him, but he is looking good,” Khawaja was quoted as saying by ICC.

While Warner was included in Australia’s squad for the WTC final and the first two Ashes Tests, the selectors have also picked Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw as options, but Khawaja believes if the veteran cricketer is in the playing XI, he will give it his best shot.

“This is probably the best I have seen him look in the nets for a while. That doesn’t always correlate to runs, but if we are any chance of Davey Warner scoring runs this could be it. He always plays his best when his back is against the wall too,” added Khawaja.

Meanwhile, Warner has revealed that he hopes to finish his Test career at the Sydney Cricket Ground against Pakistan in January 2024.

Warner also ruled out his participation for the two Tests against West Indies. He hopes to keep playing white-ball cricket for Australia until the 2024 T20 World Cup.

