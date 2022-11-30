Washington Sundar's 51 carries India to a modest 219 against New Zealand

On a pitch, where there was a lot of grass and lateral movement, and with overcast conditions, India's innings never really got going, till Sundar stood up to hit five fours and a six in a 64-ball knock to take the visitors past 200-mark

India's Washington Sundar plays a shot during the third and final one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Pic/AFP

Washington Sundar slammed his maiden ODI fifty to carry India to a modest 219 against New Zealand in the third and final match of the series at Hagley Oval on Wednesday.

On a pitch, where there was a lot of grass and lateral movement, and with overcast conditions, India's innings never really got going, till Sundar stood up to hit five fours and a six in a 64-ball knock to take the visitors past 200-mark.

Apart from him, Shreyas Iyer also played a handy knock of 49 as rest of the batters struggled and perished to a disciplined bowling show by New Zealand. For the hosts, Daryl Mitchell being used as the fifth bowler was a master-stroke, picking 3/25 in his seven overs.

Adam Milne, coming in for spinner Michael Bracewell, got three wickets for 57 runs in his ten overs. Tim Southee picked two scalps while Matt Henry, despite being wicketless, gave away just 29 runs in his very effective ten overs.

Brief Scores:

India 219 all out in 47.3 overs (Washington Sundar 51, Shreyas Iyer 49; Daryl Mitchell 3/25, Adam Milne 3/57) against New Zealand.

