Watch: KL Rahul tests his mettle against Jhulan Goswami at NCA nets

KL Rahul. Pic/AFP

Have you ever wondered what a mixed team cricket match would look like? A female batsman facing a male bowler or vice versa would probably make for some exciting cricket. However, this is unlikely to ever happen. Nevertheless, the duo of KL Rahul and Jhulan Goswami replicated this to some extent in an intense net session.

A video posted on Twitter by Mufaddal Vohra shows the Indian opener facing the legendary women's team pacer Jhulan Goswami. The net session is part of KL Rahul's regime to get back to full fitness following a groin surgery which caused him to miss the recent series against South Africa as well as England.

KL Rahul batting on Jhulan Goswami's bowling at the NCA. pic.twitter.com/pYImOMfx4p — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 18, 2022

Rahul's opening prowess was missed dearly in the Test at Edgbaston with the series on the line. A year ago, the southpaw had given a masterclass in how to bat against the swinging ball in overcast conditions. The fact that he did so against two of the greatest pacers of all time made it even more special.

The Lucknow Super Giants skipper will be hoping to get back to the national set-up as soon as possible considering the World T20 is looming on the horizon.

As for Jhulan, her future at the international level remains a mystery. The 39-year-old was left out of India's squad for their recent series against Sri Lanka, and at her age the national team may decide against calling her up. However, her experience may be needed against the better sides, especially in next year's world cup.