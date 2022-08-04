Breaking News
Watch: Shikhar Dhawan channels his inner Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Instagram

Updated on: 04 August,2022 04:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In his latest Instagram video, Dhawan can be seen creating a hilarious parody scene from the actor's movie 'Haraamkhor'

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan channels his inner Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan. Pic courtesy/AFP


India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is fondly called 'Gabbar' on and off the cricket field but in his latest Instagram video, Dhawan can be seen channeling his inner Nawazuddin Siddiqui as he imitated the popular actor and created a parody scene from the actor's movie 'Haraamkhor.'

In the Instagram video, Dhawan can be seen acting out the scene along with another person. The dialogue which Shikhar offers his humourous take on goes, "Jana hai ?...Ja chali ja..le...meri lash pe se utar ke chali ja..ja..chali ja....sharam nahi aayi...hain...sharam nahi aayi."

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)


Dhawan is generally well known for being a fun-loving, humourous person off the field despite his fiery batting performances on it.

Shikhar has recently been in action during the on-going limited-overs series vs West Indies where he has captained the side to a 3-0 ODI victory. India also leads 2-1 in the 5 match T20I series which culminates on August 7th.

Following that, Dhawan will continue to be in charge of the ODI side for a 3-match series against Zimbabwe.

