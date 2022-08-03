Breaking News
Updated on: 03 August,2022 08:49 AM IST  |  Basseterre (St Kitts & Nevis)
mid-day online correspondent |

Suryakumar Yadav's 76 included 4 sixes and 8 fours as he blasted the Windies bowlers all over the Warner Park

Watch: Suryakumar 'SKY' Yadav's blistering knock that won India the game

Pic courtesy/PTI


He came, he saw and he conquered! Yes, that's how will one describe Suryakumar Yadav's blistering knock of 76 that toppled the West Indies and gave Team India a 7-wicket victory over the West Indies. Surya's 76 included 4 sixes and 8 fours as he blasted the Windies bowlers all over the Warner Park. Set a target of 165, skipper Rohit Sharma retired hurt early that allowed Shreyas Iyer to walk in and partner Suryakumar at the start. The duo decided to alter that script that made a light work of the 165-run target in 19 overs. Shreyas Iyer (24 off 26 balls) also gave an ideal hand as they put on a stand of 86 as they took Team India towards the formidable target.

Earlier in the day, captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field. His bowlers maintained proper line and lengths for the larger part before Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh's inexperience saw the Windies put up a competitive 164 for 5. Southpaw Kyle Mayers (73 off 50 balls) attacked the Indian bowlers with eight fours and four sixes in his kitty as he added 50 in 7.2 overs with skipper Nicholas Pooran (22 off 23 balls) after an opening stand with Brandon King that yielded 57.

With Team India going 2-1 ahead in the series, Rohit Sharma and the Indian team management will look to wrap up the series come August 6 when they play the Windies in Florida.

