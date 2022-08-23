Watch: Team India goes wild dancing to 'Kala Chasma' after Zimbabwe series win

Following Team India's 3-0 ODI series cleansweep over Zimbabwe, the players unleashed their bollywood side as they danced to the famous bollywood song 'Kala Chasma' in the dressing room
Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson embrace after Gill's century. Pic/ AFP
Following Team India's 3-0 ODI series clean-sweep over Zimbabwe, the players unleashed their bollywood side as they danced to the famous bollywood song 'Kala Chasma' in the dressing room.
In the video shared by Shikhar Dhawan on Instagram, the likes of Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Dhawan himself among others all went crazy in their celebrations while dancing to the popular Bollywood tune.
View this post on Instagram
The star of the show appears to be Ishan Kishan who crawled in between the others and unleashed a dance move that some of Bollywood's best actresses would envy.
While it was all fun and games in the change room, the match was a much more serious and tighter affair.
Also Read: Rahul Dravid tests positive for Covid-19, could miss Asia Cup 2022: Report
India, on the back of Shubman Gill's brilliant 130, set the hosts a steep target of 290 to win. The men in blue looked as though they'd get the job done quite easily when Zimbabwe slipped to 169-7, but Sikander Raza had other ideas.
The in-form Zimbabwe batsman cracked a sublime century to make it a nail-biting contest. But eventually, India managed to claw their way back into the game and arrest Zimbabwe's momentum to win the game by 13 runs.