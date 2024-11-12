Watch this video to know why Australia is the toughest team to beat

Breaking News
Updated on: 12 November,2024 12:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sujay Shivalkar | sujay.shivalkar@mid-day.com

Australia's swashbuckling opening batsman Travis Head highlighted one of the backend incidents between former skipper Steve Smith and premier pacer Mitchell Starc. So far, Australia has come victorious in six ODI World Cups- 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015, and 2023

Australian cricket team after winning the ODI World Cup 2023 (Pic: File Pic)

Many people must have come across the videos of the Australian cricket team where the players showcase aggressive displays in the dressing room after losing their wickets. This highlights the importance of each wicket and each player.


Over the years, Australia has been hailed as one of the most successful teams across the globe. Ever wondered, what makes them so special? Is it their drive, their mindset or anything else?


Australia's swashbuckling opening batsman Travis Head highlighted one of the backend incidents between former skipper Steve Smith and premier pacer Mitchell Starc. They mince no words talking about it on social media platforms, not bothering about the backlash


"Smithy was the captain and he piped bowlers in the media", Head said.

Also Read: "Yugo ki Ladai", a British newspaper uses Hindi headline to define rivalry between India and Australia

"I think it was probably one of our worst bowling displays that we've put on for a very long time", former captain Steve Smith said during a press conference back then.

"He come in on that session and for 45 minutes Starcy bounced him. The whole session. Thunderbolts and Smithy's obviously a freak so he's pulling, playing them and cops it. Doesn't say a word", Travis Head explained.

Later, Head stated that Smith was completely blank about the fact that he blamed it on the bowlers. "After smacking it everywhere, and then he walked out (Steve Smith) and asked Starc 'Starcy you've got the sh**ts for me or what'", Head concluded. Taking to X:

This incident shows that even the skipper of the Australian cricket team is not spared in the net sessions. There's no anger, there's no malice, there are no superstars on the Australian side, but everyone is treated at the same level.

Famously known for sledging, Australia has taken no step back in covering all the aspects of the game. So far, Australia has come victorious in six ODI World Cups- 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015, and 2023.

In the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup, under the captaincy of Aaron Finch, the "Aussies" laid hands on their first-ever shortest-format World Cup.

