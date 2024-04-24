‘We are not where we want to be’: David Warner

“So for us, it’s about doing as best as we can. Hopefully, we can play each game like we did against Gujarat,” Warner said during a media interaction

David Warner. Pic/AP, PTI

Delhi Capitals opener David Warner has no qualms in admitting that the team are left with no option, but to win all their remaining matches to stay in the reckoning for a play-off berth in the ongoing IPL.

Having lost five out of their eight matches, DC will be desperate to turn things around when they take on Gujarat Titans here on Wednesday. “We’re not where we want to be for the team’s sake. We’d like to win a few more games. But we’ve got to win the next remainder to obviously compete in the finals.

“So for us, it’s about doing as best as we can. Hopefully, we can play each game like we did against Gujarat,” Warner said during a media interaction.

