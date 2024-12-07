Breaking News
Maharashtra cabinet expansion likely on December 11 or 12
WR to operate night block of four hrs between Santacruz and Goregaon on weekend
Bandra cops rush to theater screening Pushpa 2 after spray causes distress to audience
Fulfil Maratha quota demand by Jan 5 or face fresh agitation: Jarange
Former Maharashtra minister Madhukar Pichad passes away
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > We can turn it around

‘We can turn it around’

Updated on: 07 December,2024 06:35 AM IST  |  Adelaide
PTI |

Top

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confident Rohit Sharma & Co will make a strong comeback after tough Day One show against Australia

‘We can turn it around’

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah reacts after a delivery on Day One of the 2nd Test against Australia in Adelaide yesterday. PIC/Getty Images

Listen to this article
‘We can turn it around’
x
00:00

Ravichandran Ashwin was preferred over Washington Sundar for the second Test here because the Indian team management reckoned the senior off-spinner would be more effective on the Adelaide Oval surface, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said on Friday.


“Yeah, Washy hasn’t put a foot wrong since he’s come into the fold, halfway through that New Zealand series... I guess the thinking going into the last Test, we wanted to strengthen the batting,” ten Doeschate said at the post-day press conference.


Perth inspiration


Australia dominated the opening day’s play and reached 86-1 at stumps after bowling out India for 180 in their first innings. Australia will enter the second day trailing by only 94 runs and with nine wickets in hand, but ten Doeschate felt India can still turn things around and will draw inspiration form their remarkable comeback in the Perth Test.

Ryan ten Doeschate
Ryan ten Doeschate

“I know that the scores look like there is a big gap between the two teams but we still feel we are in the game and with a few tweaks tomorrow [Saturday], we can get back in the game,” India’s assistant coach said. “This team doesn’t need the coaches to go into the dressing room and say we need to fight. The guys understand that implicitly and it’s obviously a very proud team who wants to come here and do well.

Also Read: Bradman’s Bowral to Don’s Adelaide

‘Won’t be any surrendering’

“We feel slightly behind the game now but there certainly won’t be any letting up and certainly won’t be any surrendering. There certainly is a little bit of swing and a little bit of seam still there. So we’re pretty confident we can still turn it around.

“At Perth, we got bowled out for 150 and still we got back into that game. This is a proud team and the players want to come here and do well. We may be slightly behind in the game now but there certainly won’t be any surrendering,” he said. 

Also Read: Did Rohit Sharma open Pandora’s box by opting to bat first in Adelaide?

He was asked if playing less matches with pink ball had something to do with the performance of the team on Friday, he said: “I just think it’s the nature of it. If you’re going to bring the pink ball into it, it’s obviously great for the crowds. It’s a little bit different for the players and we try to use the week as best we can to help them to adapt to the small differences.

He added that things happen a bit faster with the pink ball. “Things happen in clumps, we lost wickets in clumps, which we wanted to avoid. I also thought that Mitchell’s [Starc] stock ball was very good and there are lessons to be learnt from that first innings.” he added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ravichandran ashwin Washington Sundar adelaide adelaide oval jasprit bumrah Team India australia India vs Australia sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK