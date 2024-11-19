"We got what we wanted out of it": Abhishek Nayar on Team India's match simulation

The five-match series between the two heavyweights of world cricket begins at the Optus Stadium here from November 22

Abhishek Nayar

The centre-wicket match simulation at WACA ground has served its purpose as the Indian team got what it wanted ahead of the opening Test against Australia, believed Abhishek Nayar and Morne Morkel, the two lieutenants of head coach Gautam Gambhir.

The focus was on getting acclimatised to the conditions after the visitors had decided to scrap the intra-squad game with India ‘A’ team at the expense of match simulation.

“Just before we came to Australia, Gauti bhai [Gautam Gambhir], Rohit [Sharma], we discussed what we wanted out of these three days, and the idea was to try

and make sure that one, for the younger guys and also the experienced guys, to give them a lot of time in the centre to adapt, to understand conditions,” Nayar said in a video posted by BCCI.

“We are coming and playing Test cricket [here] after, you know, four years. So initially, we got the guys to come in and had it like a game where you got out, if you got out, you got out.

“But then, we tried to give them another chance, and we felt that second time around, the guys adapted better, they understood the conditions better, and were a lot more comfortable. We got what we wanted out of it.”

The five-match series between the two heavyweights of world cricket begins at the Optus Stadium here from November 22.

Analysing the bowlers’ performance during training, India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel expressed his satisfaction with them. “Very happy with how the bowlers went. They summed up conditions very well. Yeah, I think we’re on track for the 22nd. So, another three training sessions left,” he stated.

