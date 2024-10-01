In a rain-curtailed Test match, more than two days of play were lost to rain and a wet outfield. When all signs pointed towards a draw between the two sides, the Rohit Sharma-led team upped the ante, orchestrated a boundary fest, and left Bangladesh bamboozled

Rohit Sharma (Pic: File Pic)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma opened up about their new life under Gautam Gambhir and also spoke about the aggressive approach on day four of the second Test match against Bangladesh.

Since, Gautam Gambhir's appointment as head coach, the side has had a mixed bag of results, but the skipper feels that it is a good start.

"We all keep going. Obviously, at some stage, we had to start working with different personnel. When Rahul Bhai said he was done working here. We had a fantastic time, but life moves on. Gautam Gambhir, I've played with him and know what sort of mindset he comes in with. Early days, but it's been a good start," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

In a rain-curtailed Test match, more than two days of play were lost to rain and a wet outfield. When all signs pointed towards a draw between the two sides, the Rohit Sharma-led team upped the ante, orchestrated a boundary fest, and left Bangladesh bamboozled.

On Day 4, a total of 437 runs were scored, and 18 wickets lost in 85 overs summed up the action-packed affair and set the final day perfectly.

Notably, after adopting a fiery approach, India declared on 285/9, forcing Bangladesh to come out and face a handful number of overs.

Despite summing up their first inning in just 34.4 overs, for Rohit, it wasn't about how many overs they played but how many they could make Bangladesh face.

"Once we lost two and a half days, when we came on day 4 we wanted to get them out as quickly as possible and see what we could do with the bat. When they got bowled out for 230, it wasn't about the runs we got but the overs we got at them. The pitch didn't have much. To make a game out of it on that pitch was a superb effort," Rohit said.

"It was a risk we were willing to take because when you're trying to bat like that, you can be bundled out for a low score. But we were ready for it even if we got bowled out for 100-150," he added.

With the clean sweep against Bangladesh, Team India had a lot of positives, one of which was Akash Deep. He kept swinging the ball throughout the series causing Bangladesh difficulty in playing. The pacer can be a reliable option for the Blues ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"He's been good (talking about Akash Deep). A lot of domestic cricket he has played. When you come up through the ranks like that, there are a lot of overs in the legs. He has the quality and the skill. Good body as well. He can bowl long spells. You have to make sure you prepare your bench strength," Rohit noted.

In a fairly entertaining Test match, which had its fair share of ups and downs, India emerged victorious by 7 wickets.

(With ANI Inputs)