We have a great bowling attack for that Chennai wicket: Gill

Updated on: 23 May,2023 09:32 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI

Top

“I know my game... for any player, it’s important to know who you are,” Gill, who has a good shot at the Orange Cap with 680 runs under his belt (50 short of Faf du Plessis’s 730) said after his team’s victory

We have a great bowling attack for that Chennai wicket: Gill

Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Pic/PTI

Gujarat Titans’s batting mainstay Shubman Gill feels that his recent success in international and franchise cricket is primarily due to a thorough understanding of his own game and knowing the player that he is.


The GT opener’s 52-ball-104, studded with eight sixes knocked Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore out of the IPL as the table-toppers successfully chased down 198 in just 19.1 overs here on Sunday.



“I know my game... for any player, it’s important to know who you are,” Gill, who has a good shot at the Orange Cap with 680 runs under his belt (50 short of Faf du Plessis’s 730) said after his team’s victory.


“The new ball was holding on a bit. It was getting wet due to the dew. I thought Vijay Shankar was trying to go too hard. Once he found the momentum, he hit it a long way,” he added.

He also sounded a warning to Chennai Super Kings with a scintillating century and an assertion that they have a great bowling attack to challenge MS Dhoni’s team “on that wicket” at Chepauk in the Playoffs. “I think we have a great bowling attack for that [Chennai] wicket. It’s going to be an exciting one, playing against Chennai in Chennai. Hopefully, we’ll make it to the final for the second time,” Gill said at the post-match presentation. 

Speaking about his century, he said, “It’s all about getting a start and converting it into a big one.”

