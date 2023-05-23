“I know my game... for any player, it’s important to know who you are,” Gill, who has a good shot at the Orange Cap with 680 runs under his belt (50 short of Faf du Plessis’s 730) said after his team’s victory

Gujarat Titans batter Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article We have a great bowling attack for that Chennai wicket: Gill x 00:00

Gujarat Titans’s batting mainstay Shubman Gill feels that his recent success in international and franchise cricket is primarily due to a thorough understanding of his own game and knowing the player that he is.

The GT opener’s 52-ball-104, studded with eight sixes knocked Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore out of the IPL as the table-toppers successfully chased down 198 in just 19.1 overs here on Sunday.

“I know my game... for any player, it’s important to know who you are,” Gill, who has a good shot at the Orange Cap with 680 runs under his belt (50 short of Faf du Plessis’s 730) said after his team’s victory.

“The new ball was holding on a bit. It was getting wet due to the dew. I thought Vijay Shankar was trying to go too hard. Once he found the momentum, he hit it a long way,” he added.

He also sounded a warning to Chennai Super Kings with a scintillating century and an assertion that they have a great bowling attack to challenge MS Dhoni’s team “on that wicket” at Chepauk in the Playoffs. “I think we have a great bowling attack for that [Chennai] wicket. It’s going to be an exciting one, playing against Chennai in Chennai. Hopefully, we’ll make it to the final for the second time,” Gill said at the post-match presentation.

Speaking about his century, he said, “It’s all about getting a start and converting it into a big one.”

Also Read: IPL 2023: Champions league at Chepauk

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever