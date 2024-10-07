Breaking News
'We were 10-15 runs short': Pak captain

Updated on: 07 October,2024 07:13 AM IST  |  Dubai
“Starting with the bat, I think we were short like 10-15 runs in the batting because the pitch was good so we have to perform according to the pitch,” Sana said.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Fatima Sana. Pic/File Pic

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana admitted that her side were 15 runs short of a winning total in a six-wicket defeat to India here on Sunday.


Asked to bowl, a disciplined India restricted Pakistan to 105-8, but then adopted an overcautious approach while batting before skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s 24-ball 29 helped them achieve the target in 18.5 overs.


“Starting with the bat, I think we were short like 10-15 runs in the batting because the pitch was good so we have to perform according to the pitch,” Sana said.

