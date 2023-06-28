Rohit Sharma confident of Team India's preparation for ODI World Cup 2023

India captain and opening batter insists hosts will leave no stone unturned in their preparations as they look to win their third ODI World Cup this October-November

India skipper Rohit Sharma. Pic/Getty Images

India skipper Rohit Sharma is expecting the upcoming ODI World Cup in the country to be a highly competitive affair since “the game has become faster”.

Twenty20 cricket—the slam bang version of the game—has impacted all formats, including the traditional five-day games, where the batters are not averse to going for their strokes from the word go.

India will aim for their third title and the second at home when they begin their campaign against five-time champions Australia in Chennai on October 8. “This World Cup will be very competitive as the game has become faster and teams are playing more positively than ever before,” Rohit told ICC.

“This augurs well for fans, promising them many thrilling moments. We look forward to preparing well and being at our best this October-November,” he added.

The tournament will be played on a round robin basis with a total of 45 league matches. The top four teams will then contest the semi-finals which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (November 15) and Eden Gardens in Kolkata (November 16) respectively.

