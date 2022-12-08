West Indies coach Phil Simmons wants to conclude tenure with flourish

However, their Test cricket has shown some promising indicators. Simmons' second stint as a coach, which started in October 2019, has had some notable high spots. However, the 164-run loss in Perth was their first defeat in six games this year

Phil Simmons. Pic/AFP

Phil Simmons says the groundwork is set for a resurrection of West Indies Test cricket as he enters his final days in the position. He believes he has given his all to the job.

After the team was eliminated early from the 2022 T20 World Cup after failing to go past the first round, Simmons' departure was made public. That was a continuation of their terrible white-ball performance, which will probably need them to compete in the ODI World Cup qualification event the following year. As a result, Cricket West Indies started an investigation with Brian Lara and Mickey Arthur on the panel.

However, their Test cricket has shown some promising indicators. Simmons' second stint as a coach, which started in October 2019, has had some notable high spots. However, the 164-run loss in Perth was their first defeat in six games this year. They include the one-wicket triumph over Pakistan in Jamaica and the 2-0 triumph over Bangladesh on the road when they won the first Test by chasing 395 and won the second by 17 runs.

Simmons looks positive that his team will turn the table in the second day and night test which starts in Adelaide on December 7. He said that he worked beyond his ability and will continue for the next six days so that he can wrap up on a thrilling note.

"I feel good, from the point of view that every time I come out and every time I'm part of West Indies, I give everything I can give," Simmons said ahead of the Adelaide Test. "I will give all for the next six days and let's hope we can come out with a win, so I finish on a high," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Simmons as saying.

The right-handed batsman believes that the team is in the right shape with the emergence of talented players like Jayden Seales and recent debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul.

The 59-year-old laid emphasis on getting things back in order with consistent improvement to climb up the success ladder. He further admitted that the West Indies team hasn't done well in the white ball games despite a right aptitude. The ask of the hour is to cultivate the right set of people who are going to win matches for us.

"My big hope for West Indies cricket is we get things in order at home, we put things in place so that every team can start improving and moving up the ladder," he said. "Think the Test team has shown the way so far. In the last few years, we haven't had good success in white-ball [cricket] but the talent is always there. What we do on the ground to harness that talent is what will get us back to where we are supposed to be," said Simmons.

Prolific West Indian will continue his relationship with cricket. His next assignment will be the head coach for Dubai Capitals in the first edition of ILT20 starting next month.

The veteran Phil Simmons has represented West Indies in 26 test matches and 143 ODIs.

The second test of the series will begin on December 8 in Adelaide.

