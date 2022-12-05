Nathan Lyon picks six as Australia beat West Indies by 164 runs

The Caribbean team resumed on 192-3, needing to bat through 90 overs for a draw after gamely rebuffing an attack missing the injured Pat Cummins for two sessions on Saturday

Nathan Lyon

Spin king Nathan Lyon bagged six wickets, including century-maker Kraigg Brathwaite, as Australia ground down a gutsy West Indies to win the first Test in Perth by 164 runs on Sunday.

Skipper Brathwaite, who took the match into a final day with a defiant overnight 101 after Australia declared their second innings at 182-2 on Day Four, couldn’t keep the momentum going against Lyon and was bowled for 110. The Caribbean team resumed on 192-3, needing to bat through 90 overs for a draw after gamely rebuffing an attack missing the injured Pat Cummins for two sessions on Saturday.

Also Read: Brooks replaces Bonner as concussion substitute for West Indies in ongoing Test against Australia

But they were all out for 333 after some plucky late resistance. Lyon ended with 6-128, in the process surpassing India’s Ravichandran Ashwin to become the eighth-highest wicket-taker in Test history with 446. “The batters did their job, the quicks stood up, it was a fantastic all-round performance,” said Australian skipper Pat Cummins. “Lyon is the most important bowler in our team, he keeps taking wickets. There wasn’t much on offer for the spinners, but he found out a way and kept picking wickets.”

Brief scores

Australia 598-4 decl and 182-2 decl beat West Indies 283 and 333 (K Brathwaite 110, R Chase 55; N Lyon 6-128, T Head 2-25) by 164 runs

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever