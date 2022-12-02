Brooks replaces Bonner as concussion substitute for West Indies in ongoing Test against Australia

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Friday announced that they have brought in Shamarh Brooks as a concussion substitute from Nkrumah Bonner in the ongoing first Test against Australia at Perth Stadium

West Indies' Jason Holder plays a shot against Australia's Nathan Lyon during the 3rd day of the first Test cricket match between Australia and the West Indies at Perth Stadium on December 2, 2022. Pic/AFP

Bonner had to leave the field on day three of the Test match after having copped a blow on the helmet off all-rounder Cameron Green's vicious bounce. He was batting at 16 off 47 balls and was involved in a 28-run stand for the second wicket with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite.

"Hopefully he's OK. We're getting word that he's feeling dizzy. There was that nasty blow from Green, and that's not a good sight," Mark Howard said in commentary for broadcasters Fox Cricket.

Bonner was initially deemed okay to continue. But later on, he had to retire hurt and eventually, a concussion replacement had to be brought in the form of Brooks.

"It probably wasn't short enough to get under, and it's got him right on the bottom of the back of the helmet. That would have really stung him. That can often happen, you start to feel dizzy or a bit nauseous after the blow," added Mark Waugh.

Earlier, West Indies debutant opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul faced 79 balls and hit seven boundaries and one six to make 51, raising a half-century in his first Test innings.

The left-hander, son of legendary West Indies batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul, had to survive a tough examination from the Australia bowling attack, showing his skills and gritty character, to get a fifty before being dismissed by Josh Hazlewood.

