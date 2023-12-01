West Indies's Dowrich announces retirement, pulls out of ODI series with England

Dowrich's decision to quit was announced by Cricket West Indies (CWI) in a release on Thursday

Shane Dowrich. Pic/AFP

Experienced wicketkeeper/batsman Shane Dowrich has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect and has withdrawn from the West Indies squad for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against England.

Dowrich made his international debut against Australia in Dominica in 2015. He played 35 Tests where he scored 1,570 runs including three centuries with a top score of 125 not out against Sri Lanka in Trinidad in 2018. Behind the stumps, he had 85 catches and five stumpings. He also played one ODI in Ireland in May 2019, the release said.

CWI thanked Dowrich for his contribution to West Indies cricket and wished him the best in his future endeavours.

“We want to thank Shane for contribution when he played for West Indies. He is a disciplined, hard-working cricketer who always gave his utmost in front and behind the stumps. He had a memorable series in 2019 when he made an outstanding Test century on home soil in Barbados to help us beat England and win the Wisden Trophy," Miles Bascombe, CWI’s Director of Cricket said.

"We respect his decision to retire and appreciate it is not an easy one to make. We wish him all the best as he steps away from the international stage,” he added.

The CWI Selection Panel will not name a replacement for the three-match Series and the squad consists of 14 players. The ODI series will feature three matches. The tour will start with two ODIs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on December 3 and December 6. The first ODI is a day game with the second a day/night game.

The tour then moves to Barbados for the third and final ODI to be played at Kensington Oval, on December 9. This will also be a day/night contest.

