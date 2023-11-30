Australia legend Ricky Ponting expresses on Glen Maxwell's Test comeback

Maxwell, who last played a Test in 2017, smashed a double-century against Afghanistan in the World Cup which boosted the Australian team's confidence in the tournament. After the World Cup victory, the all-rounder also smashed a masterful hundred against the 'Men in Blue' in the third T20I which kept Australia alive in the series

Glenn Maxwell, Ricky Ponting (Pic: File Pic/AFP)

Maxwell hasn`t donned the baggy green since 2017 After the third T20I against India, Maxwell leaves India with a solid reputation I could see him getting back into a Test line-up because of the all-round game

After stupendous performance in the World Cup and the T20I series against India, the Aussies' all-rounder Glenn Maxwell should get a Test recall, thinks Australia's legendary captain Ricky Ponting.

Maxwell, who last played a Test in 2017, smashed a double-century against Afghanistan in the World Cup which boosted the Australian team's confidence in the tournament. After the World Cup victory, the all-rounder also smashed a masterful hundred against the 'Men in Blue' in the third T20I which kept Australia alive in the series.

"I could see him getting back into a Test line-up because of the all-round game that he brings in those conditions. The [201] not out in that game against Afghanistan, which is the most remarkable one-day innings I've ever seen. I've been around a lot of games, watched a lot of games, played a lot of games, I've never ever seen anything like that," Ponting was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

After the third T20I against India, Maxwell leaves India with a solid reputation after leading his country to a World Cup victory, but the superstar wants to shine best in the Test arena.

Maxwell hasn't donned the baggy green since 2017, and his Test record is far from impressive, with a batting average of 26.07 and eight wickets at a 42.62 average. Maxwell, on the other hand, has gained experience and, at 35, may be at the height of his cricketing ability.

He is sharper and faster on the pitch than the majority of the young players vying for his spot. His experience will be vital to Australia on the pitch, and he will be a calming influence for skipper Pat Cummins at trying times.

The squad for the first Test in Perth against Pakistan is expected to be named in the coming days.

The series against Pakistan begins on December 14 in Perth, with matches in Melbourne and Sydney following before a two-match series against the West Indies at home in January.

Australia is presently third in the ICC World Test Championship standings after sharing the spoils with archrival England earlier this year when regaining the Ashes.

(With ANI Inputs)