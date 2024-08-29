Windies beat Proteas by eight wickets to sweep series 3-0

Rain delayed the start of play by an hour and returned in the fifth over of the South Africa innings, reducing the match to 13 overs per innings

West Indies team pose with the trophy as they celebrate winning the 3rd and final T20i match between West Indies and South Africa at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago. Pic/AFP

Nicholas Pooran blasted 35 runs from 13 balls to lead the West Indies to an eight-wicket win over South Africa in the rain-shortened third T20I, securing a 3-0 series sweep.

Rain delayed the start of play by an hour and returned in the fifth over of the South Africa innings, reducing the match to 13 overs per innings.

South Africa were 23-0 when the rain started and Tristan Stubbs dashed 40 from 15 balls to help the visitors post 108-4 after a slow start. Stubbs hit five fours and three sixes for 38 runs from boundaries.

Pooran almost matched him, hitting two fours and four sixes. West Indies were 60-2 when Pooran was out to the fifth ball of the fourth over and coasted to victory with 22 balls remaining.

Shai Hope made an unbeaten 42 from 24 balls and Shimron Hetmeyer scored 31 from 17 deliveries in an unbroken partnership of 56 for the third wicket.

