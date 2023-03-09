Breaking News
Windies fight back after Markram, Zorzi score fifties against South Africa

Updated on: 09 March,2023 10:04 AM IST  |  Johannesburg
AFP |

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, however, picked up three wickets as South Africa closed on 311 for seven, having slipped from their formidable teatime position of 247-2

Aiden Markram. Pic/AFP


Aiden Markram helped South Africa race to a strong start before the West Indies fought back on the first day of the second Test in Johannesburg on Wednesday. 


Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, however, picked up three wickets as South Africa closed on 311 for seven, having slipped from their formidable teatime position of 247-2. Markram (96) and Tony de Zorzi (85) were mainly responsible for SA’s healthy position.


