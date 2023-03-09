Windies fight back after Markram, Zorzi score fifties against South Africa

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, however, picked up three wickets as South Africa closed on 311 for seven, having slipped from their formidable teatime position of 247-2

Aiden Markram. Pic/AFP

Aiden Markram helped South Africa race to a strong start before the West Indies fought back on the first day of the second Test in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Also Read: ICC Test ranking: Ravichandran Ashwin, James Anderson tie for No 1 Test bowler spot

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, however, picked up three wickets as South Africa closed on 311 for seven, having slipped from their formidable teatime position of 247-2. Markram (96) and Tony de Zorzi (85) were mainly responsible for SA’s healthy position.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever