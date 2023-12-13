Breaking News
Pollution menace: Who will pull up the BMC?
Mumbai: Top city caterer missing after booking bonanza
Maharashtra: Govt apathy makes them ripe for exploitation
Mumbai: Man held for stealing younger sister’s mangalsutra
Mumbai: You have made city a mess of wires, activists tell BMC
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Womens blind cricket India beat Nepal by four runs

Women’s blind cricket: India beat Nepal by four runs

Updated on: 13 December,2023 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

India scored 149-6 in the allotted 20 overs despite a slow start and then restricted Nepal to 145-6

Women’s blind cricket: India beat Nepal by four runs

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Women’s blind cricket: India beat Nepal by four runs
x
00:00

Binita Pun’s fifty went in futile as India defeated Nepal by four runs on Tuesday at Police Gymkhana in the first-ever Women’s Bilateral Series for the Blind.


India scored 149-6 in the allotted 20 overs despite a slow start and then restricted Nepal to 145-6. 


Also Read: India’s blind cricket team awaiting rewards


Binita slammed 56 runs in 47 balls, but was not able to take Nepal over the line. India has taken 2-0 lead in the five match first-ever Fedfina Women’s Bilateral T20 Series for the Blind. 

Chasing 150, Nepal got off to a bad start scoring 38-2 in 6 overs.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK