India scored 149-6 in the allotted 20 overs despite a slow start and then restricted Nepal to 145-6

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Women’s blind cricket: India beat Nepal by four runs x 00:00

Binita Pun’s fifty went in futile as India defeated Nepal by four runs on Tuesday at Police Gymkhana in the first-ever Women’s Bilateral Series for the Blind.

India scored 149-6 in the allotted 20 overs despite a slow start and then restricted Nepal to 145-6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: India’s blind cricket team awaiting rewards

Binita slammed 56 runs in 47 balls, but was not able to take Nepal over the line. India has taken 2-0 lead in the five match first-ever Fedfina Women’s Bilateral T20 Series for the Blind.

Chasing 150, Nepal got off to a bad start scoring 38-2 in 6 overs.