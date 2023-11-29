India’s blind cricket team awaiting rewards

CABI President Buse hoping government and BCCI appreciate India’s blind women’s cricket team, who beat Australia to win gold at IBSA World Games

India’s blind women’s team vice-captain Phula Saren (left) and captain Varsha U at the Mumbai Press Club yesterday. Pic/Subodh Mayure

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) president Buse Gowda has been following up with the Central government as well as the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to ensure rewards for India’s blind women’s team, who beat Australia by nine wickets to win their maiden IBSA (International Blind Sports Federation) World Games gold in Birmingham last August. But Gowda revealed on Tuesday that he has got no response from the authorities.

Request to BCCI

“We requested them to felicitate our players with cash awards. But only state governments like Kerala, Odisha and Karnataka honoured their respective state players with a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each,” Gowda told mid-day on the sidelines of the announcement of the Indian women’s team captain (Varsha U) at the Mumbai Press Club.

CABI president Buse Gowda at Mumbai Press Club yesterday. Pic/Subodh Mayure

‘BCCI bosses busy’

“We met [Minister of Women and Child Development] Smriti Irani. She felicitated our girls and said that she will pursue our request with the government. We have been trying to connect with BCCI President Roger Binny and Secretary Jay Shah, but are unable to get appointments as they were busy throughout the recently concluded World Cup,” added Gowda.

India’s blind women’s cricket team captain Varsha U is confident of exacting revenge against Nepal in the five-match bilateral T20I series, starting in Mumbai on December 11. The two teams last played each other in a T20I series earlier this year, where India lost 1-3.

“Nepal are a strong team and to play against them is always a tough challenge. When we played them the last time, we had some language, communication and understanding problems, as we are all from different parts of the country. But now we have adjusted a lot and are able to communicate better. We have been preparing well and are keen to get our revenge against Nepal, who beat us in the last series,” Varsha told mid-day on Tuesday. Odisha’s Phula Saren will be vice-captain of the 18-member Indian team.