India's blind women's team captain Sushma Patel

India blind women's team captain Sushma Patel wants more camps and matches

India blind women's team captain Sushma Patel, 20, has urged the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) to give them more bilateral series and coaching camps to prepare better for the next series.

In their maiden attempt, Patel's team lost to Nepal 1-3 in five-match T20I series in Kathmandu last week. The fifth game was washed out.

India's vice-captain Gangavva Neelappa, who scored two half-centuries, emerged highest run-getter with 189 runs from four games. In the bowling department, Deepika TC was most successful, claiming four wickets in as many games.

"It's unfortunate that we lost our first T20I series to Nepal. We batted and bowled well in all games but lost three games by a close margin. It's our fielding that cost us the series. We will work hard on the fielding aspect and prepare well for future tours. It will be good if CABI gives us more bilateral series and frequent preparation camps," Patel told mid-day.com from Delhi on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh's Patel, who is a B-3 category cricketer, has partial sight, but she always watches former India captain MS Dhoni's batting on television.

"I am a big fan of Dhoni and whenever I get time, I watch him playing on television. Indian women's team cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana have also inspired our team. If I get the opportunity I would like to meet them with all our blind women's team players and take their advice," remarked Patel, who scored 72 in two games, before she got injured while fielding and missed the remaining matches.