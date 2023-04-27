Breaking News
Indian women beat Nepal by nine wickets for first-ever T20I win

Updated on: 27 April,2023 08:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

India’s blind girls outclassed Nepal by nine wickets in the second of the five-match women’s bilateral T20I series in Pokhara, Nepal, on Wednesday

Indian women beat Nepal by nine wickets for first-ever T20I win

Simu Das with her player-of-the-match trophy and certificate

Indian women beat Nepal by nine wickets for first-ever T20I win
The Sushma Patel-led Indian women’s blind cricket team registered their first-ever T20I win on Wednesday. 


India’s blind girls outclassed Nepal by nine wickets in the second of the five-match women’s bilateral T20I series in Pokhara, Nepal, on Wednesday.



India lost the opening game by eight wickets on the same ground on Tuesday. However, thanks to the unbeaten half-centuries from Simu Das (66) and Phula Saren (65), and their unbroken 109-run partnership for the second wicket, the visitors chased the target of 172 in just 14.3 overs.    


Earlier, bowling first, India skipper Patel, Saren and Ganga bowled well to claim one  wicket apiece and bowled out Nepal for 172 in the allotted 20 overs. Sarita Ghimire scored 56 for the hosts. 

Patel told mid-day that her team are confident to keep the winning momentum in the remaining matches and win this inaugural series.

“Though the Nepal women’s team are an experienced one, we are playing for the first time. But losing the first game in the series hurts us. We had a meeting yesterday [Tuesday] and discussed what went wrong. I am glad my players bounced back strongly in the second game,” Patel said.
  
The remaining three games of the series will be played in Kathmandu on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

