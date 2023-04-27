Indian women’s team to tour Australia for Asian Games preparations

The tour will commence on May 18 and conclude on May 27. India will play the Australian national team in the first three games of the series, followed by two matches against Australia A. All the matches will be played at MATE Stadium in Adelaide

The Indian women’s hockey team will tour Australia for a five-match series as part of preparations for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

The tour will commence on May 18 and conclude on May 27. India will play the Australian national team in the first three games of the series, followed by two matches against Australia A. All the matches will be played at MATE Stadium in Adelaide.

