Updated on: 15 March,2023 09:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Women's Premier League: Gujarat Giants' Ashleigh Gardner picks 3-34 as Mumbai post 162-8

GG offie Ashleigh Gardner during the match v MI at Brabourne yesterday. Pic/Ashish Raje


Off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner’s 3-34 helped Gujarat Giants (GG) restrict Mumbai Indians (MI) to 162-8 in the 12th match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday.


MI came into this match as unbeaten leaders of the tournament, winning four matches on the trot against each of the four other teams. On the other hand, GG sit second last on the table, only ahead of RCB, who happen to be Gujarat’s only winning matchup.



Not long after GG opted to field, right-arm off-spinner Gardner dismissed Hayley Matthews for a duck — in the first over. Despite not taking any further wickets in the opening 10 overs, GG managed to keep the runs under control with MI at 64-1. Nat Sciver-Brunt (36 off 31) was dismissed in the 11th over by pacer Kim Garth (1-31).


An over later, Yastika Bhatia (44 off 37) was run out due to a mix-up with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (51 off 30). Kaur continued her good form from the previous match (53 not out), bringing up her second consecutive half-century in the final over despite consistently losing wickets on the other end. The innings ended after Kaur was caught at long-on by a diving Harleen Deol off Gardner.

Brief scores
MI 162-8 in 20 overs (H Kaur 51, Y Bhatia 44, N Sciver-Brunt 36; A Gardner 3-34 v GG (scores incomplete)

