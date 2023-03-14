Breaking News
WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana struggles continue, Perry shines with 67 not out

Updated on: 14 March,2023 09:07 AM IST  |  Navi Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

RCB’s Ellyse Perry en route her 67* v DC at the DY Patil Stadium yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble


Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) struggles continue in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Even a new venue—DY Patil Stadium—hardly made a difference as they managed to score 150-4 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the allotted 20 overs.


DC skipper Meg Lanning’s decision to bowl first was vindicated by her bowlers and good fielding efforts. South African Marizanne Kapp, who claimed 5-15 against Gujarat Giants on Saturday, began with a maiden over to struggling RCB captain and opener Smriti Mandhana



Mandhana’s poor show in the tournament continued when pacer Shikha Pandey (3-23) brought an end to her 15-ball eight. The left-hander was dismissed again trying to go for a big hit with Jemimah Rodrigues taking an easy catch at deep square leg. 


Also read: Women's T20 World Cup: My toughest innings, Smriti Mandhana describes her 87 against Ireland

Pandey, who also dismissed opener Sophie Devine (21), emerged a star performer for DC. Her athletic diving effort at short fine leg off American pacer Tara Norris (1-25) ended Heather Knight’s 11-run knock. 

However, in her next over, Pandey dropped Ellyse Perry off her own bowling which proved too costly for DC in the end as Perry smashed a 52-ball 67 not out.

At the halfway stage, RCB were struggling at 50-2, but Perry and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh (16-ball 37, 3x4, 3x6) caused a revival of sorts. 

