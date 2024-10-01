Ahead of their campaign opener, Jemimah Rodrigues shared her thoughts on Team India, Pakistan rivalry, and more

Jemimah Rodrigues (Pic: AFP)

With the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 set to commence on October 3, all eyes are on Team India as they look to create ‘HerStory’ in their pursuit of a first-ever title.

India will start their campaign on October 4 at 7:30 PM against New Zealand.

On battling the heat in UAE and the India-Pakistan rivalry:

"The first day was tough. We weren’t sure what to expect. Yesterday felt a bit like Mumbai because of the humidity, but it’s very hot here. I think everyone in the team is slowly getting used to the heat. We’re trying to spend more time outside to condition our bodies to the weather. Yesterday was better than the day we landed, and I believe the more we play here, the better we’ll adapt."

On India-Pakistan rivalry:

"I was born in 2000, but the rivalry started long before that. What makes the India-Pakistan game so exciting and competitive is the fans. More than the players, it’s the fans who make it special. The stadium atmosphere is electric, and being part of it is a dream come true for me. Growing up watching these matches on TV, you always want to be a part of it. There's an added responsibility when you're out there — to make sure Team India wins. That brings out the best in us.

On her role in the World Cup:

"For me, it's all about assessing the conditions and playing the situation. I just want to keep it simple and do whatever it takes to help the team win and whatever the team needs. When I put things in that perspective, it gets the best out of me and motivates me. For me, whenever it comes to the team, I go and give my life out there. That gets me more passionate, energetic, and enthusiastic. I want Team India to win. We, as a unit, want Team India to win. For me, it's all about keeping it in that perspective."

On Team India's approach and bond:

"Women’s cricket, in general, has been changing throughout the years. Every generation has its own specialty and way of playing. For this team, it’s a mix of absolute youngsters and some like me who have had experience. Richa and Shafali have also played World Cups before, so we are young but not inexperienced. Then we have Harman and Smriti, who have played more World Cups than all of us. That coming together is the strength of this team. This team is special. There’s something in this team, a fire to win, and at the same time, an energy and bond that’s very special. We keep talking about sticking to our processes in team meetings and doing whatever it takes to help Team India win. That’s the entire goal of this team."

On her 53-run knock against Pakistan:

"First and foremost, India won. There’s no better feeling than hitting the winning runs and taking your team over the line. My parents were watching the match live in the stadium, and lifting my bat to them was an unforgettable moment. Before that innings, I was low on confidence. As a batter, runs are everything, and I hadn’t been scoring in domestic cricket, WBBL, or the series against Australia. I was nervous, especially since it was an India-Pakistan game in a World Cup, but once the game started, my focus shifted to how I could contribute rather than worrying about past performances. Smriti wasn’t playing that match due to injury, and I knew I had to step up. Richa and I had a partnership, and as long as we were there, we knew we could win. When I hit the winning runs, it was a release of all the emotions I’d been holding in."

On the 2018 World Cup:

“In the 2018 World Cup, I remember Smriti playing an outstanding knock. Our team dominated that match, and the way we executed our game plan was incredible. Until then, Australia had always been seen as the dominant team, but we showed what we were capable of.”

On Smriti Mandhana:

" What stands out about Smriti is her maturity. Even though she’s young, she understands the game and her role so well. I often joke and call her "Buddhi" (old woman), but her cricketing brain is sharp. As the vice-captain, her inputs are invaluable, and she’s developed a great understanding of players. She doesn’t just tell you to do something her way; she puts herself in your shoes and offers advice that works for you.”

On Harmanpreet Kaur:

"Harman di is a big-match player. We’ve seen it time and again — from her 171 in the World Cup to her performances in key matches. As a team, we know how much this World Cup means to her, and we want to win it for India and for her. If I see her lifting the trophy, I know I’ll start crying."

On the rivalry with Australia:

“I love playing against Australia because you have to bring your A-game. There’s no other option if you want to win. The rivalry has been intense over the years, and it brings out the best in us. We’ve prepared well and put in the work. Now it’s time to execute our plans."

On her favourite bowlers to play against:

“For me, it’s not about specific bowlers but about playing to the situation. Bowlers can have off days, and as a batter, I need to assess which bowler to attack and when to hold back. The satisfaction comes from playing smart and doing what’s best for the team.”

Admiration for Sophie Devine:

" Sophie is a wonderful person and has done so much for New Zealand cricket. I remember watching her hit five sixes in a row at my first Under-19 camp at Chinnaswamy Stadium. It was incredible, and since then, I’ve always admired her game. We’ve prepared well to bowl against her, and now it’s just about executing our plans.”

