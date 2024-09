The tournament begins on October 3 with the opening clash between Bangladesh and Scotland, which will be officiated by Claire Polosak of Australia and Agenbag

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur with coach Amol Muzumder at the pre-departure press conference (Pic: Ashish Raje)

Match referee GS Lakshmi and umpire Vrinda Rathi were the Indian names in a 13-member all-female panel of match officials announced by the ICC on Friday for next month's Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to be held in the United Arab Emirates.

The panel has three match referees and 10 umpires. The tournament will be held from October 3 to 20.

Meanwhile, Australia's Eloise Sheridan and Lauren Agenbag of South Africa have been appointed as on-field umpires for the marquee India vs Pakistan match at the Dubai International Stadium on October 6. Jacquline Williams of the West Indies will be the television umpire.

The tournament begins on October 3 with the opening clash between Bangladesh and Scotland, which will be officiated by Claire Polosak of Australia and Agenbag.

India will begin their campaign on October 4 against New Zealand, which will be officiated by Williams and Anna Harris of England, with Polosak as the TV umpire.

New Zealand's Kim Cotton and Agenbag will be the on-field umpires while England's Suzanne Redfern will be TV umpire for India's game against Sri Lanka on October 9.

Redfern and Cotton are the on-field umpires for India's match against defending champions Australia on October 13, while Williams will be in charge of TV duty.

The umpires and match referees for the semifinals and final, to be played on October 17, October 18 and October 20 respectively, will be announced later.

The ninth edition of the tournament was supposed to be hosted by Bangladesh but was moved out due to the political unrest in the country.

The tournament will take place across two venues in the UAE -- Dubai and Sharjah.

