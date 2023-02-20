Women's T20 World Cup, India vs Ireland: India win toss, elect to bat against Ireland

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against Ireland in their last group game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Monday

India's Smriti Mandhana (L) celebrates with teammates after she caught the ball dismissing England's Nat Sciver-Brunt (not seen) during the Group B T20 women's World Cup cricket match between England and India at St George's Park in Gqeberha on February 18, 2023. (Pic Courtesy: AFP)

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against Ireland in their last group game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Monday.

India made one forced change with an unwell Radha Yadav making way for Devika Vaidya.

Georgina Dempsey came in for Jane Maguire in Ireland's playing eleven.

The Teams:

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Ireland Women: Laura Delany (c), Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron (wk), Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Georgina Dempsey.

