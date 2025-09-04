This highly-anticipated World Cup returns to India after a 12-year hiatus, bringing global focus back to the subcontinent as eight top international teams compete for the coveted trophy. The tournament opener will see hosts India take on Sri Lanka on September 30 in Guwahati

The ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 trophy at the Mid-Day office in Mumbai on Friday as part of its tour (Photo: Mid-day)

In a move hailed as a major step forward in boosting accessibility and crowd engagement, the tournament will offer record-low ticket prices, the most affordable in the history of any ICC global event. Tickets for all round-robin league matches in India will start at just Rs 100 (approximately USD 1.14), aiming to draw large, vibrant crowds and increase participation at the grassroots level of the women’s game.

The stage is set for the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 , and this edition is already making headlines for its fan-first approach and celebratory opening ceremony that promises to set the tone for a month-long festival of women's cricket.

Besides, Google Pay has partnered with the ICC to offer exclusive early access to ticket sales. In the first phase, tickets for all league-stage matches will be available solely to users of the digital payment platform. Additionally, fans can register their interest for the second phase of sales, which also covers league matches. General ticket sales are set to go live on September 9.

The opening ceremony will feature a live performance by Bollywood's iconic playback singer, Shreya Ghoshal, who will perform the tournament’s official anthem, 'Bring It Home'. The anthem is a tribute to the energy, unity, and rising stature of women's cricket worldwide. According to the ICC, Ghoshal’s performance will be supported by dynamic visual storytelling and on-ground activations, creating a vibrant atmosphere to kick off the World Cup.

India squad for World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud

Standby players for ICC Women’s World Cup: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry (wk), Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

The selectors also picked the India A squad to take part in warm-up matches in the World Cup.

India A squad: Minnu Mani (C), Dhara Gujjar, Shafali Verma, Tejal Hasabnis, Vrinda Dinesh, Uma Chetry (WK), Nandini Kashyap (WK), Tanushree Sarkar, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Raghvi Bist