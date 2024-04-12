Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Would have thrown the ball to Boult in final over Watson
Would have thrown the ball to Boult in final over: Watson

Updated on: 12 April,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

“That would have been a team decision tactically of not exposing Boult to that moment and time. But in hindsight, you go with your most experienced player because he has more chances of being clear,” Watson told Jio Cinema

Shane Watson

Former Australia fast-bowling all-rounder Shane Watson reckons if he was in the Rajasthan Royals camp, he would have given the final over to left-arm pacer Trent Boult. Shan


RR had to defend 15 runs off the final over against Gujarat Titans.


Also Read: Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate


Boult had taken 2-8 in his two Powerplay overs and doesn’t have a great record in death overs. “I would have definitely thrown him the ball. But one thing you got to understand, Boult outside of the Powerplay throughout this IPL is going at 14 runs an over. 

“That would have been a team decision tactically of not exposing Boult to that moment and time. But in hindsight, you go with your most experienced player 
because he has more chances of being clear,” Watson told Jio Cinema.

