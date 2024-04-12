Would have thrown the ball to Boult in final over: Watson

“That would have been a team decision tactically of not exposing Boult to that moment and time. But in hindsight, you go with your most experienced player because he has more chances of being clear,” Watson told Jio Cinema

Former Australia fast-bowling all-rounder Shane Watson reckons if he was in the Rajasthan Royals camp, he would have given the final over to left-arm pacer Trent Boult. Shan

RR had to defend 15 runs off the final over against Gujarat Titans.

Boult had taken 2-8 in his two Powerplay overs and doesn’t have a great record in death overs. “I would have definitely thrown him the ball. But one thing you got to understand, Boult outside of the Powerplay throughout this IPL is going at 14 runs an over.

“That would have been a team decision tactically of not exposing Boult to that moment and time. But in hindsight, you go with your most experienced player

because he has more chances of being clear,” Watson told Jio Cinema.

