WPL 2023: Lanky and deadly, this 'Viratian' tipped for glory with hometown team RCB

Shreyanka is considered as one of the best-emerging cricketers in domestic cricket

Shreyanka Patil (Pic Courtesy: @shreyanka_patil/Twitter)

Shreyanka is considered as one of the best-emerging cricketers in domestic cricket.

In a match in Karnataka Cricket State Association (KSCA) Women’s League in January 2020, she took 6 wickets for 4 runs for Rajajinagar Cricketers against Swastik Union Cricket Club. She finished the 2022-23 BCCI’s Senior Women ODI Tournament as the second-highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets.

Her father ran a cricket academy and she would go there on the weekends to play but she didn't get to play in the nets. Her dad now runs a sports store. She played a lot of hanging ball and fell in love with the sport.

Also Read: Women's Premier League 2023: Zaheer Khan-fan Komal Zanzad eyes glory at world stage

At 17, she battled a serious back injury and didn't play cricket for 2 years and then made a comeback.â¯

She won the 2022 Cric-heroes award for the best spell of the year for her bowling performance of 9 wickets for 24 runs.

She likes dancing in her leisure time and wants to show off her dancing skills to her teammates. She likes eating chocolate fudge and her favourite cricketer is Virat Kohli.

She signed her first sponsor deal that she has signed recently with a supplements and vitamins brand (Fast Up)

Shreyanka Patil at WPL 2023

Hailing from Bangalore, Karnataka

Bought for 10L

Batting Style: Right-handed

Bowling Style: Right arm off-break

Role: Bowling, All-Rounder