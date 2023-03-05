Women's Premier League 2023: Zaheer Khan-fan Komal Zanzad eyes glory at world stage

Komal Zanzad started playing cricket at the age of 15 when she went to the WCL Ground in Nagpur and came to know that women’s cricket existed

Komal Zanzad (Pic Courtesy: Wikibio)

Komal Zanzad’s association with cricket was no less than a fairy tale. She started playing cricket at the age of 15 when she went to the WCL Ground in Nagpur and came to know that women’s cricket existed. Before that, she had no idea about women’s cricket.

In her childhood, Komal used to watch the boys playing cricket in her colony and formed a liking for the game. She grew up shattering the window panes of her neighbours while playing gully cricket in her locality.

Soon, she found her calling and love for pace bowling and enrolled at a summer camp at Shree Binzani City College ground. She was 13 years old at that time and was the only girl at the camp.

She plays for the Vidarbha women’ cricket team. In the 2018–19 Senior Women's One Day League match against Haryana, she took nine wickets for eight runs.

In February 2019, she was named in India's Women's Twenty20 International (WT20I) squad for their series against England.

During Covid, she completed her MBA in marketing & HR.

She loves to chill and engages in any kind ofâ¯ entertainment in her free time. She is a Coffee addict and considers Zaheer Khan as her cricketing idol.

Komal Zanzad at WPL 2023

Hailing from Nagpur, Maharashtra

Bought for 25L

Batting Style: Right-handed

Bowling Style: Left arm medium-fast

Role: Bowler